Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Sylla works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors2520 30th Ave # 55, Long Island City, NY 11102 Directions
-
3
IBD Center17 E 102nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sylla?
I was given bleak options by surgeons at home, who said surgery would leave me with a colostomy bag, and sought a second opinion from Dr. Sylla. Dr. Sylla believed she could remove the entire tumor without leaving me with a bag, which is precisely (and I do mean "precisely") what she did (confirmed by the pathology report). I am fortunate and eternally grateful to Dr. Sylla. In the unfortunate circumstance anyone reading this needs or knows of anyone needing a colorectal surgeon, it is worth going out of your way to be seen by Dr. Sylla.
About Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1639212020
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
- Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sylla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sylla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylla works at
Dr. Sylla speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.