Dr. Patricia Tae, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Tae, MD

Dr. Patricia Tae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tae works at Children's Med Assocs Nrthrn VA in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tae's Office Locations

    Children's Med Assocs Nrthrn VA
    6303 Little River Tpke Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 914-8989
    Yoojin Kim M.d.p.c
    15814 Northern Blvd Ste ML7, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 463-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Constipation
Diarrhea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Constipation
Diarrhea

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2017
    Dr. Tae is extremely competent in her job as a doctor as well as an excellent communicator. She always explains what she is doing clearly (but not condescendingly) and always listens to and answers questions. She is very professional and direct, but kind and understanding. She remembers my hard-to-pronounce name, personal details I've told her in the past, and never rushes through or drags out appointments. Of the six MDs I've seen regularly, Dr. Tae is the best.
    Alexandria, VA — Aug 02, 2017
    Dr. Tae's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Tae

    About Dr. Patricia Tae, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609074301
    Education & Certifications

    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
