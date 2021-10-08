Overview of Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD

Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Taitt works at Mid-hudson Medical Group P C. in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Hopewell Junction, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.