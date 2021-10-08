Dr. Taitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD
Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Taitt works at
Dr. Taitt's Office Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5513Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CareMount Medical10 Cranberry Dr, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 Directions (845) 231-5600
poughkeepsie30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor. She cares about you and your well-being. So personable. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Patricia Taitt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962727024
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taitt has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Taitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.