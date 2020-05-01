Dr. Patricia Terry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Terry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Terry, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely recommend her to everyone she is knowledgeable compassionate and a excellent dr. My visits have always been without any complaints. I cannot hope for a better dr.
About Dr. Patricia Terry, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1376523308
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Urology
Dr. Terry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terry speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.