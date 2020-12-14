See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University

Dr. Thorpe works at Thorpe Patricia E MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulse Cardiovascular Institute LLC
    7281 E Earll Dr Ste 3, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 912-4747
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thorpe?

    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr. Thorpe saved our son's legs. He was living in AZ and had open sores that needed constant attention. After visiting a cardiologist, that doctor said he should see Dr. Thorpe. She is extremely qualified to help with vein problems, DVTs, clots and is the nicest, kindest doctor we've ever had to deal with. BTW - our son is special needs and there were extra challenges with his procedures, but he's been all clear since Dr. Thorpe took care of him.
    Deb from TX — Dec 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thorpe to family and friends

    Dr. Thorpe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thorpe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD.

    About Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851427512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thorpe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thorpe works at Thorpe Patricia E MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Thorpe’s profile.

    Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.