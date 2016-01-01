Dr. Patricia Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Todd, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Children's Pulmonology - Novak Center411 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-9581
-
2
Brownsboro Dermatology Pllc4938 Brownsboro Rd Ste 206, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 339-2922Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Todd, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881949634
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd works at
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
