Dr. Patricia Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Tung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and York Hospital.
Dr. Tung works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Tung and her team at Beth Israel Deaconess, performed a very successful ablation. I can not say enough about the exceptional care she and her wonderful staff provided.
About Dr. Patricia Tung, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104978857
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
