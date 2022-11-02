Overview

Dr. Patricia Tung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and York Hospital.



Dr. Tung works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.