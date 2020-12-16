Overview

Dr. Patricia Quintana-Van Horne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Quintana-Van Horne works at Community Foundation Medical Group Inc in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.