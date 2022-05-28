Overview

Dr. Patricia Vega, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Vega works at Family Health Center in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.