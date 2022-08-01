Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade-Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD
Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Wade-Gibbs works at
Dr. Wade-Gibbs' Office Locations
Brigitte A. Semexant D.o. P.A.2301 N University Dr Ste 207, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 965-1119
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her office after a bronchitis dx, and I have an autoimmune condition named Neuromylitis Optica (NMO) . She examined me and prescribed respiratory medicines, meanwhile she made me Rx, ATI, and in 3 months I was feeling much better, no more coughing, no breathing issues, nothing. I HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade-Gibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade-Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade-Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade-Gibbs has seen patients for Asthma, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade-Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade-Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade-Gibbs.
