Dr. Patricia Walters, DPM
Overview of Dr. Patricia Walters, DPM
Dr. Patricia Walters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters' Office Locations
Tarzana Wound Care Center18366 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-5585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the BEST! She is caring and takes time with her patients and makes them feel heard. She fit me in as I was in pain. I saw her for plantarfashitis (can't spell it). Other doctors had me doing things that did not work and she treated me and I pretty much walked out of there comfortably.
About Dr. Patricia Walters, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700940590
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.