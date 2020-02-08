See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Patricia Wexler, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (6)
Dr. Patricia Wexler, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.

Dr. Wexler works at Wexler Dermatology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wexler Dermatology PC
    145 E 32nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 (212) 684-2626

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Feb 08, 2020
She is fabulous. I’m a lucky patient. I absolutely love her.
Colleen — Feb 08, 2020
  • Dermatology
  • English
  • 1104866680
  • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wexler works at Wexler Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wexler’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

