Overview of Dr. Patricia Whitcombe, MD

Dr. Patricia Whitcombe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Whitcombe works at Connecticut Childbirth & Women's Center in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.