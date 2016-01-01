Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley-Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD
Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Whitley-Williams works at
Dr. Whitley-Williams' Office Locations
Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 630-0635
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley-Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Whitley-Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Whitley-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley-Williams works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley-Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley-Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley-Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.