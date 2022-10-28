Overview

Dr. Patricia Wilcox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lacy Lakeview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Wilcox works at Lacy Lakeview Medical Plaza in Lacy Lakeview, TX with other offices in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.