Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates4021 Balmoral Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Absolutely the best. Dr Wilson is caring, efficient and not afraid to discuss your issues and solutions in a manner we all can understand. I highly recommend her and the staff
About Dr. Patricia Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083692842
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.