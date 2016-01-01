Overview

Dr. Patricia Witherspoon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Witherspoon works at Prisma Health Occupational Health Services in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.