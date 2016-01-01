Dr. Patricia Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Wong, MD
Dr. Patricia Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Tanaka and Le MDs491 30th St Ste 103, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 763-9775
- 2 1515 Scott St Ste 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 771-4020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Northwestern University Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
