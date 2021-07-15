See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD

Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Yarberry-Allen works at Patricia D Yarberry-Allen MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD
Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD
4.0 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Jenny Tang, MD
Dr. Jenny Tang, MD
4.1 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Rebecca Amaru, MD
Dr. Rebecca Amaru, MD
3.9 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Yarberry-Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia D Yarberry-Allen MD
    509 Madison Ave Rm 1212, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yarberry-Allen?

Jul 15, 2021
Dr. Yarberry-Allen is probably the best doctor in NYC. She gives every patient 100% of her attention (I'm talking hours+). She looks at you as a whole person, not just a collection of organs. And she finds things that other doctors don't see. I personally know at least 5 people, probably more, whose lives have been saved because of her attention to detail. She is very proactive, and may send you for follow-ups with other doctors, but that's what makes the difference. And her staff makes the appointments for you and she makes sure you are seen right away. Once you have been her patient you will wonder what other doctors are is doing! With Dr. Allen, you are not alone. She is with you every step of the way.
CMF — Jul 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yarberry-Allen to family and friends

Dr. Yarberry-Allen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yarberry-Allen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD.

About Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841355393
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Hospital
Fellowship
Internship
  • Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Louisville
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yarberry-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yarberry-Allen works at Patricia D Yarberry-Allen MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yarberry-Allen’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarberry-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarberry-Allen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarberry-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarberry-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Patricia Yarberry-Allen, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.