Dr. Patricia Yun, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Yun, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yun works at Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center
    21311 Madrona Ave Ste 100D, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 792-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I had a good experience, the provider explained very well to all my questions.
    Anonymous — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Patricia Yun, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962468777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yun works at Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yun’s profile.

    Dr. Yun has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

