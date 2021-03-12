See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (5)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD

Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Zekan works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Zekan's Office Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Purpura
Bleeding Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Zekan since DECEMBER 2016 when I was referred to her for my stage four advanced renal cancer. My cancer is not operable. Dr Zekan is very thorough and very caring . She is very upfront about your diagnosis. She works very hard to give you the best care. The road has not been easy, but Dr Zekan always helps to make it better for me. She is a very good listener. With her guidance I am still here - almost 5 years. They gave me six months
    — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639130891
    Education & Certifications

    • NC Bapt Hosp
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zekan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zekan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zekan works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zekan’s profile.

    Dr. Zekan has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zekan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zekan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zekan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zekan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zekan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.