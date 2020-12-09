See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD

Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Abuzeni works at Patrick Abuzeni MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abuzeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Abuzeni MD
    7171 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 09, 2020
Just want to take the time to Thank you Angela for all you did with assisting me with scheduling, paperwork, support and communication it really meant a lot to me. Want to specially Thank Dr. Abuzeni for being honest with what procedure would be best for me, being patient with me from the zoom consultation, preop and surgery. He snatched me good!!! I'm very satisfied with my results! You guys are terrific!!!???? Safety and Time with patients is definitely your number 1 priority and not just the dollar!!! Which makes you stand out from the rest!!!?????? #1 Plastic surgery doctor!??
Abuzeni snatched queen — Dec 09, 2020
Photo: Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD
About Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Swedish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295066579
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Internship
  • Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abuzeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abuzeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abuzeni works at Patrick Abuzeni MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abuzeni’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuzeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzeni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuzeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuzeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

