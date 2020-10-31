See All Hematologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD

Hematology
4.2 (25)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD

Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Adventhealth Waterman, Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Acevedo works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala
    1630 SE 18th St Ste 602 Bldg 600, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 369-0181
    Florida Cancer Specialists
    1740 SE 18th St Ste 602, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 369-0181
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala Cancer Center
    4945 Sw 49th Pl, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-9430
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 753-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville
  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers
  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Anemia
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Secondary Malignancies
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hypercoagulable State
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vulvar Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Medulloblastoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tonsil Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
von Willebrand Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Explains everything and answets all questions. Very compassionate person
    Wade Eyster — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639132269
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-R W Johnson Med Sch, Internal Medicine
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acevedo has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

