Dr. Patrick Agnew, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
East Virginia Medical School825 Fairfax Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-5955
Coastal Podiatry Inc6477 College Park Sq Ste 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 523-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Agnew is the best , he explains everything has great bed side manners I would recommend him to anyone with foot and ankle problems
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Montgomery Hospital
Dr. Agnew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnew has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agnew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.