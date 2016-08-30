Dr. Albergo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Albergo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Albergo, MD
Dr. Patrick Albergo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Albergo works at
Dr. Albergo's Office Locations
Connecticut Eye Center PC639 Park Rd Ste 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 409-7768
Connecticut Eye Center35 Waterville Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 409-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had quite the opposite experience as K. in Wethersfield CT did with Dr. Albergo and his office staff. Dr. Albergo was compassionate, honest and kind to me. Some patients take longer than others because of a procedure being done in the office. If I was having a procedure, especially anywhere near my eyes, I would want Dr. Albergo to take the time to "chat" with me to calm my nerves or answers my many questions! There are always 2 sides to every story (or on-line review)!
About Dr. Patrick Albergo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407878754
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Notre-Dame
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Albergo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albergo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albergo has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albergo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albergo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Albergo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albergo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albergo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albergo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.