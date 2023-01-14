Dr. Patrick Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
-
2
Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
-
3
Livingston County Campus1225 S Latson Rd Ste 230, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 548-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Personable, approachable, knowledgeable. One of the best. I'm glad that I had him for my vascular healthcare.
About Dr. Patrick Alexander, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710009006
Education & Certifications
- Provident Hospital
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State Univeristy
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
