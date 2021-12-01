See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Springboro, OH
Dr. Patrick Allan, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Allan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Allan works at Dayton Respiratory Care in Springboro, OH with other offices in Eaton, OH, Dayton, OH, Troy, OH and Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springboro Office
    360 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-0990
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Eaton Office
    450 Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 833-0990
  3. 3
    Dayton Respiratory Care
    7371 Brandt Pike Ste A, Dayton, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 610-3800
  4. 4
    Troy location at Upper Valley Family Care
    700 S Stanfield Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-0990
  5. 5
    Cardiac and Vascular Center
    200 Medical Center Dr Ste 290, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-0990
  6. 6
    Dayton Respiratory Center
    9001 N Main St Ste A, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Troy
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lung Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Management of Mechanical Ventilator Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurocritical Care Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Robert N. Davis, Jr., RN — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Allan, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609954940
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center Us Air Force
    Internship
    • Wright Patterson Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Illinois University
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

