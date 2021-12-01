Dr. Patrick Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Allan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Allan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Allan works at
Locations
-
1
Springboro Office360 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 832-0990Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Eaton Office450 Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (937) 833-0990
-
3
Dayton Respiratory Care7371 Brandt Pike Ste A, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 610-3800
-
4
Troy location at Upper Valley Family Care700 S Stanfield Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 832-0990
-
5
Cardiac and Vascular Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 290, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (937) 832-0990
-
6
Dayton Respiratory Center9001 N Main St Ste A, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 832-0990
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Troy
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Allan?
Dr. Allen took great care of my father right up to the time of dad's passing. I am convinced that had not it been for Dr. Allen's care that my father would have passed years before he did. Thankfully, my father was able to enjoy a good quality of life right up to the end.
About Dr. Patrick Allan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609954940
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center Us Air Force
- Wright Patterson Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Northern Illinois University
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.