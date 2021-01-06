Dr. Patrick Amar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Amar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Amar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from McGill U, Quebec and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Amar works at
Locations
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 928-1778
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amar?
I had a wonderful first visit to Dr. Patrick Amar's office. The staff was friendly and helpful. Dr. Amar is exceptionally knowledgeable. I was impressed with his interaction with me. He took the time to thoroughly explain my possible medical condition and advise me on the next steps. I left his office feeling confident that he can assist me and help me to feel better.
About Dr. Patrick Amar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063561173
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Mem Hospital
- Jacobs Med Center a Einstein College Med
- McGill U, Quebec
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amar works at
Dr. Amar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Amar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amar.
