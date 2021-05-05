Overview

Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Ambrosio works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.