Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO
Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Ambrosio works at
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
No matter what the medical complaint may be regarding the need for the visit, Dr Ambrosio always takes the care to listen, examine, and makes sure you know all options available for the immediate need as well as extended relief. He explains and answers any question you may have in a way that makes you feel comfortable and understand what is covered during the visit.
- Allergy
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295765675
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Allergy And Immunology Cooper Hosp/Univ Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Ambrosio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambrosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambrosio works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrosio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrosio.
