Dr. Patrick Anastasio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Anastasio, DO
Overview of Dr. Patrick Anastasio, DO
Dr. Patrick Anastasio, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Anastasio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anastasio's Office Locations
-
1
Emerald Coast Infectious Diseases Medical Group, PA917 Mar Walt Dr Ste 2023, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 397-1556
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anastasio?
I was seen quickly. Office staff are friendly and work fast to get you checked in. There is a pharmacy on site and a registered pharmacist. Dr. Anastasio is knowledgeable and acts quickly to investigate the cause of your problem. He is also very pleasant as he works with you.
About Dr. Patrick Anastasio, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English, Persian
- 1598731770
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach, California
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anastasio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anastasio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anastasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anastasio works at
Dr. Anastasio speaks Persian.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.