Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD
Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in South Orange, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Gynecologic Oncology & Womens Health120 Irvington Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 520-6756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6758
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
On December 2021 my visit with Dr. Anderson was amazing.He explained my procedure.He was caring and understanding. He Makes you feel comfortable. He is very knowledgeable about the surgery he Performed . The most important thing about him. Is that I felt safe . Thank you very much. Imagine I was referred by my GYNECOLOGIST to see Dr. Anderson for my surgery. That meant a lot for one great Dr. ( Musha) to refer me to another great Dr (Anderson).
About Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376548925
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.