Dr. Patrick Aquilina, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Aquilina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewiston, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Central Maine Heart Associates60 High St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 753-3900
Levy Medical Plaza1235 Old York Rd Ste 222, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 517-1000
Kadlec Regional Medical Center888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Kadlec Inland Cardiology - Richland1100 Goethals Dr Ste F, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3272
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Aquilina, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023220985
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
