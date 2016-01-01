Overview

Dr. Patrick Aquilina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewiston, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Aquilina works at CENTRAL MAINE HEART ASSOCIATES in Lewiston, ME with other offices in Abington, PA and Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.