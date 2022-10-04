See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Cheyenne, WY
Dr. Patrick Arnold, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Arnold, MD

Dr. Patrick Arnold, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Arnold works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia, Hypertropia and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arnold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center
    1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 634-2020
  2. 2
    William A. Shachtman, MD
    1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
  3. 3
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra
    6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD
    1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
  5. 5
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision
    3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  6. 6
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline
    2555 E 13th St Ste 225, Loveland, CO 80537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I have seen Doctor Arnold for a couple of years before surgery. He was great to work with. Would recommend highly.
    J Gutierrez — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Arnold, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Arnold, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225034671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

