Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Atkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Atkins, MD
Dr. Patrick Atkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Atkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Atkins' Office Locations
-
1
Bryce Hospital1651 RUBY TYLER PKWY, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 507-8000
-
2
Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility1301 Jack Warner Pkwy NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 462-4567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkins?
About Dr. Patrick Atkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912042433
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkins accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkins works at
Dr. Atkins has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.