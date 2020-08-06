Overview of Dr. Patrick Avet, MD

Dr. Patrick Avet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Avet works at Eye Associates/Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.