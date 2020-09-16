See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Patrick James Baggot, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick James Baggot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. James Baggot works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Paddy Jim Baggot MD Professional Corp.
    3020 Wilshire Blvd Ste 219, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 386-2606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Eselente
    — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick James Baggot, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1144319609
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick James Baggot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James Baggot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James Baggot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James Baggot works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. James Baggot’s profile.

    Dr. James Baggot has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James Baggot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. James Baggot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James Baggot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James Baggot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James Baggot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

