Overview

Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at Columbus Regional Health Gastroenterology in Columbus, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.