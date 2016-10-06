Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Regional Health2326 18th St Ste 210, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 372-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
Dr Barrett made me feel comfortable and he listened to my concerns. i was told by other doctors that i had a difficult case. but Dr. Barrett pulled it off. he is very friendly, caring and well taught in his job. i would recommend him 100 per cent
About Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861628661
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.