Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD

Dentistry
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poulsbo, WA. 

Dr. Barrett works at Patrick Barrett, DDS in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tanya Kushner Pllc
    19365 7th Ave NE Ste D108, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Comprehensive Dental Exam
VELscope® Vx System
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Comprehensive Dental Exam
VELscope® Vx System
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Comprehensive Dental Exam Chevron Icon
VELscope® Vx System Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982722914
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett works at Patrick Barrett, DDS in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.