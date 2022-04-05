Dr. Patrick Barth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Barth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Barth, MD
Dr. Patrick Barth, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Barth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barth's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates3855 West Chester Pike Ste 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (302) 629-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barth?
Dr Barth has always been kind and patient with my children and isn’t in a rush to do surgery’s or remove things . His staff is quick to answer questions and is always kind and attentive
About Dr. Patrick Barth, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588795835
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barth works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.