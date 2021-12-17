Dr. Patrick Basile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Basile, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Basile, MD
Dr. Patrick Basile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Basile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Basile's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Cosmetic Center4147 Southpoint Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 332-6774
- 2 3316 3rd St S Ste 104, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 222-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basile?
Excellent
About Dr. Patrick Basile, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487664124
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basile accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.