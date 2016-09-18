Dr. Patrick Battey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Battey, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Battey, MD
Dr. Patrick Battey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Battey's Office Locations
Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 5015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5699
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He dint recommend surgery and could have. He's honest,and very plesent.
About Dr. Patrick Battey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1346263621
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory U-Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Battey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battey.
