Dr. Patrick Bauer, DDS
Dr. Patrick Bauer, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Bauer Orthodontics2245 S Blackman Rd, Springfield, MO 65809 Directions (417) 238-0487
Such a professional, accommodating, and fun place to get braces! Video games and TVs to watch while your waiting, a tooth brushing station, gift card incentives, and the nicest employees, plus amazing looking teeth when you’re finished with treatment!
About Dr. Patrick Bauer, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- St Louis University
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
544 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
