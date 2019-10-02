Overview of Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD

Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Birmingham works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.