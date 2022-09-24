Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Bitter Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patrick Bitter Jr., MD, FAAD16400 Lark Ave Ste 300, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-7294Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitter Jr?
the kindest most attentive dermatologist i have ever met
About Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr, MD
- Age Management Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508981119
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bitter Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bitter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitter Jr works at
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.