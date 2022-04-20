Overview

Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Blohm works at Georgia Center Reproductive Medical in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.