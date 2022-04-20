See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Blohm works at Georgia Center Reproductive Medical in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
    Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
5354 Reynolds St Ste 510, Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 352-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Great Doctor! Don't let anyone tell you differently.
    — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013087287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Blohm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blohm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blohm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blohm works at Georgia Center Reproductive Medical in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Blohm’s profile.

    Dr. Blohm has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blohm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Blohm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blohm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

