Dr. Patrick Boler, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Boler works at Magnolia Dermatology in Jackson, MS with other offices in Clinton, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Dermatology - Jackson Clinic
    1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 910-3004
  2. 2
    Magnolia Dermatology
    815 HIGHWAY 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 910-3004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Cutaneous Lymphoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Discoid Lupus
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Excision
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Infections
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin
Tinea Versicolor
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
Wart Removal
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patrick Boler, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225390719
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Greenville Hosp Systems
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boler has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

