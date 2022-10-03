Overview

Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Boler works at Magnolia Dermatology in Jackson, MS with other offices in Clinton, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.