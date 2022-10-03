Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Boler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Boler, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Boler works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Dermatology - Jackson Clinic1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 910-3004
-
2
Magnolia Dermatology815 HIGHWAY 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056 Directions (601) 910-3004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to another doctor 2 times over a year span to have a spot on face looked at (I was there specifically for that) and he just kept zapping it without testing it. Went to doctor Boler (was recommended by a friend) and he was immediately concerned, came back cancerous and he sent me to surgeon. It's scary to think what if I hadn't gone to him. Now my whole immediate family sees him, 100% recommend.
About Dr. Patrick Boler, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1225390719
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Greenville Hosp Systems
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
