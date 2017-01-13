Overview of Dr. Patrick Bonasso, MD

Dr. Patrick Bonasso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They completed their residency with Marshall University School Med Afl Hsp



Dr. Bonasso works at American Lung Care Inc. in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.