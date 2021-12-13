Dr. Patrick Boothe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Boothe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Boothe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Boothe works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Richardson Medical Group2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 103, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 792-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boothe?
I have visited with Dr. Boothe on many occasions these past 2 years and have found him to be not only very knowledgeable but kind, compassionate, and someone who really takes the time to listen to concerns. His staff are also competent and friendly .
About Dr. Patrick Boothe, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730341694
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boothe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boothe works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boothe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boothe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.