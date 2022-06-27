Overview of Dr. Patrick Borgen, MD

Dr. Patrick Borgen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Borgen works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.