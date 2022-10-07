Overview of Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM

Dr. Patrick Briggs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Briggs works at Gulf Coast Foot and Ankle Specialist in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.